Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, announced its strategic partnership with Winter Wonderland Kuwait, the biggest and first winter-themed carnival of its kind in the nation.

The company supports the event in collaboration with the Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC). Zain was keen on being one of the first strategic supporters of this world-class event, which comes to Kuwait for the very first time all the way from London, as part of its belief in the vital role played by the Kuwaiti private sector in supporting entertainment and recreational venues in the nation.

Winter Wonderland offers a fun, immersive, and safe setting the meets the best standards, and contributes to progressing the local economic and touristic scenes.

Every year, the Kuwaiti community anticipates Zain’s participation in the biggest social and entertainment events, where the company adds its own flavor and reflects its brand values and identity (Zain A Wonderful World). The company is set to share the joys of Winter Wonderland with the community and has prepared a plethora of special activities and surprises for visitors throughout the event’s four-month period.

Zain found immense interest from the public sector to achieve this huge project within a short period of time, and so it was keen on being a part of its success story to reaffirm the Kuwaiti private sector’s unwavering support to the nation’s various developmental plans.

Winter Wonderland is located at the site previously held by Al Shaab Leisure Park, the iconic theme park that has always brought joy and happiness to children, families, and young people in Kuwait. The location is dear to Kuwaitis’ hearts, having contributed to making the most wonderful memories across generations.

Zain is proud of the local talents that have worked tirelessly to bring this event to Kuwait, including the operator, participating companies, restaurants, and cafes, volunteers, logistics support providers, and others.

Winter Wonderland Kuwait is an immersive entertainment extravaganza that lasts throughout the winter season and is packed with fun and joy. The event features over 50 rides, skill games, attractions, live performances, and booths, along with the best restaurants and cafes serving delicious food and drinks.

Zain is keen on supporting initiatives and programs that add to the local touristic scene and will spare no efforts in shouldering any group with a creative vision that serves the local community and contributes to enriching national economy