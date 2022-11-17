Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its strategic partnership with

SpeakUp Kuwait 2023, the second edition of the unique training program that targets university students and fresh graduates to develop their personal, business, and public speaking skills.

Zain joined the program’s launch event held at the VOLVO Studio and attended by MP Alia Al Khalid, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Affairs and Relations Officer Waleed Al Khashti, the program’s organizers and mentors, entrepreneurs, and Kuwaiti youth.

Zain’s support to this unique program for the second year running comes as part of its efforts to actively participate in the community’s most vibrant sectors, including education, youth, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The company seeks to shoulder initiatives that embrace young people and work to develop their skills, ultimately empowering them to enter the business world and contribute to progressing the socio-economic wheel in the nation.

Last year, the first edition of SpeakUp Kuwait achieved great success and was hosted at Zain’s Innovation Center (ZINC) in the company’s main headquarters in Shuwaikh. This year, the program comes back to offer a comprehensive developmental training program that targets university students and fresh graduates, covering a wide range of personal and business skills like public speaking, leadership, emotional intelligence, business management, social skills, and communication skills.

The program’s mentors include top local speakers, experts, academics, and media personalities. By continuing to support this unique program, Zain seeks to offer the best environment for the youth to nurture their talents and promote innovation within the community.

Zain believes in the important role the youth play in building the future and progressing national economy. While it is keen on playing a vital role as an integrated digital service provider in light of the rapid changes in the digital era.

The company always seeks to reach new levels of excellence with its customers through offering the best innovative services, meeting their needs and aspirations, as well as supporting programs and initiatives that embrace innovation and aim at developing the youth.