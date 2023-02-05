Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, announces that it is the official sponsor of the February Kuwait Festival 2023. The event, organized by Rotana throughout February, features many stars from the GCC and Arab world, and is held at the Arena Kuwait, 360 Mall in celebration of Kuwait’s National and Liberation days.

Zain is proud to strategically support this national festival since its inception as part of the company’s commitment to being actively present in the projects that celebrate Kuwait’s national holidays in February and March. Every year, the Kuwaiti community eagerly awaits this grand event as it features some of the top artists from Kuwait, the GCC, and the Arab world.

The company is keen on sharing the joys of this cherished time of the year with the community by supporting such events that reflect the love of Kuwaitis for their nation. This year marks the 62nd anniversary of Kuwait’s independence and 32nd anniversary of its liberation.

The concerts of February Kuwait Festival 2023 began with Nabeel Shuail and Asala Nasri on Friday 3 February, and Mohammed Abdu on Saturday 4 February. The festival is set to host the following artists next: Mutrif Al Mutrif and Angham on Thursday 9 February, Majed Al Muhandis and Nancy Ajram on Friday 10 February, Aseel Abubaker and Nawal Alkuwaitiah on Thursday 16 February, and Abdullah Alrwaished and Alissa on Friday 17 February.

Zain has long considered itself a key partner of the Kuwaiti community, especially in such joyous times of national celebrations. The company’s support to this festival comes to show its commitment in sharing the joys of Kuwait with the community in which it operates. Zain will spare no efforts in being an integral part of the many occasions that are of interest to the local community.