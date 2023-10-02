Zain announces that it sponsored the recently concluded spectacle, A Night with Miami, as a Main Partner. The nation’s biggest musical and visual performance of its kind, held at the Arena Kuwait, was produced by Free Jabriya and innovated by a group of national talents and global entertainment industry experts. For five consecutive nights, the popular Kuwaiti band Miami entertained thousands of fans in a one-of-a-kind experience.

During the first night of the performance, Zain Kuwait’s Corporate Relations Department Manager Hamad Al Musaibeeh presented an appreciation trophy to Miami stars Khalid Al Randi and Meshal Laili in recognition of their amazing talents and efforts to make this spectacle a success. The grand event attracted thousands of Kuwaiti fans from all age groups, including the 90s generations that grew up listening to Miami songs, to new generations that are experiencing the band’s enduring tracks for the first time.

Zain sponsored this event as part of its strong belief in the private sector’s key role in supporting the local entertainment industry by being a part of outstanding performances that bring Kuwait’s most prolific artists to the biggest stages. By supporting such projects, the company contributes to boosting domestic tourism and unveiling the creativity of local talents who work hard to bring world-class shows to fans.

Zain had a special presence at the event through its dedicated booth, where it welcomed guests before the show and during intermission. The booth was designed with a special nostalgic touch to evoke memories of old cassette tapes and reflected the concert’s vibe in its colors and lighting, giving fans a wonderful opportunity to take pictures and make memories.

‘A Night with Miami’ featured magical performances of the band’s most popular songs, combining performing arts, interactive lighting, striking digital visuals, interior design, fashion, and other factors that all synced in harmony to bring about a truly spectacular show. Not only that, but the concerts also told the band’s origin story, giving the show a special nostalgic vibe.

Zain is always keen on supporting programs that add to the local art scene, and the company will spare no efforts to shoulder any project with a creative vision that serves the community and contributes to the local entertainment industry.