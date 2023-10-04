In continuation of its informative sessions for employees, Zain recently hosted at its Innovation Campus (ZINC) a special session on cardiology and the heart’s health, presented by renowned Consultant Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Ibrahim Al Rashdan. The session was attended by Zain Vice Chairman and Group CEO Bader Nasser Al Kharafi, the executive management team, and many of the company’s employees.

This initiative came under the umbrella of Zain’s internal communications strategy that closely focuses on catering to all aspects of employees’ personal and professional lives. The company continuously enriches its direct relationship with staff in and out of the workplace environment, catering to their most important needs by hosting the best experts in their fields from Kuwait and the region to share their expertise with them.

During the insightful session, Dr. Al Rashdan introduced Zain employees to cardiology and the basics of the cardiovascular system by sharing medical facts about the heart and how it works. The renowned cardiologist stressed on the importance of following a healthy lifestyle by eating balanced, healthy food and exercising periodically to lessen the effects of heart disease risk factors. At the end of the session, Dr. Al Rashdan welcomed questions from Zain employees, who hugely benefited from interacting with one of the nation’s top medical professionals.

Zain regularly hosts health-related sessions and programs to cater to its employees’ wellbeing, giving them the chance to check up on their overall health while at the office. Such activities include routine checkups for blood pressure and sugar levels, as well as winter vaccinations for seasonal flu, pneumonia, and others.

The company partners with various medical institutions from both the private and public sectors to launch health programs and conduct awareness campaigns, informative sessions, vaccination campaigns, blood drives, mental health programs, and more to help employees maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Ibrahim Al Rashdan is one of Kuwait and the region’s top cardiologists. The late Amir, H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, awarded him the First-Class Kuwait Medal with a Ribbon in recognition of his role in innovating the first Kuwaiti invention of its kind for cardiac catheterization. The invention, which received European accreditation and was awarded at the EuroPCR Conference 2014 in Paris, was supported by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) and Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC).