Zain, the proud Official Partner of Team Kuwait at the 19th Asian Games in collaboration with the Kuwait Olympic Committee, has joined in celebrating the triumphant return of the nation’s champions from China at Kuwait International Airport. Most of the athletes have returned, bringing back home Kuwait’s first three medals from Hangzhou.

Among the returning champions were H.E. Minister of Commerce and Industry & Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammed Al Aiban and Public Authority for Sports GM Yousef Al Baidan, who were welcomed by Kuwait Olympic Committee Board Member and Head of the Sports Committees Committee Sheikh Mubarak Al Faisal Al Nawaf Al Sabah, Chief Corporate Affairs and Relations Officer of Zain Kuwait Waleed Al Khashti, along with Zain officials and guests from the local sports community.

Zain was among the first to welcome the returning champions back home in a joyful atmosphere that was full of national pride. Among the returning athletes was gold medalist Abdullah Al Rashidi (shooting –skeet’s men), who was also a silver medalist with Eman Al Shamma (shooting – skeet mixed team), as well as bronze medalist Yousef Al Shamlan (Fencing – men’s sabre individual).

In addition, Kuwait champions Khalid Al Mudaf, Abdulrahman Al Faihan, and Talal Al Rashidi attained the silver medal in shooting (trap team men), to bring up the total tally of medals for Team Kuwait so far to 4 medals (one Gold, two Silvers, and one Bronze). The team still has upcoming competitions in several other sports, and Zain wishes the athletes all the best of luck to bring even more medals back home.

Some notable achievements so far include Yousef Al Shamlan’s medal, which is the first in the history of the Kuwait Fencing Association. In addition, Abdullah Al Rashidi has matched the finals record of 60 points, while also breaking the international record of 149/150 points with Eman Al Shamma. Al Shamma is also considered the first female Kuwaiti champion to attain a shooting silver medal in the Asian Games.

Zain was keen on being at the national team’s side in China, reflecting a fruitful partnership between the country’s private and public sectors to support local athletes in international arenas to inspire them to raise Kuwait’s flag high in the biggest competitions and bring gold back home.

Under this partnership, Zain has supported 141 players representing Kuwait in 25 sports: golf, football, tennis, squash, shooting, archery, cycling, taekwondo, karate, boxing, kurash, judo, fencing, jujitsu, wrestling, rowing, diving, triathlon, handball, swimming, athletics, sport climbing, rhythmic gymnastics, chess, and equestrian.

The Asian Games is a multi-sport event that brings together athletes from across the continent of Asia. It is organized every four years by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) under the supervision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This year, the 19th Asian Games features 483 games in 40 different disciplines.

Zain is proud to support Team Kuwait in this major sporting event in collaboration with the Kuwait Olympic Committee. The company is always keen on shouldering sports programs and local athletes to elevate the Kuwaiti sports scene, as it strongly believes in the role played by the sports sector in progressing national economy.