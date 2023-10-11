The trial regarding the murder of Abdulaziz Al-Za’atari, at the hands of his friend, has been adjourned by the Criminal Court to Oct 31 to listen to the concluding statements.

During the hearing, the defendant was accompanied by his legal team, who proceeded to question the vehicle owner that the accused used in the crime, reports Al-Rai daily.

On the evening of April 10 last year, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate was the scene of a heinous crime. Abdulaziz Al-Za’atari, a citizen, was fatally shot twelve times in front of his home by an individual wearing a protective helmet.

Subsequent to the act, the assailant fled to an undisclosed location. However, the Criminal Security Sector soon arrested the man and recovered the weapon used in the crime. He was then handed over to the concerned authority.