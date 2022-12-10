A youth team organized a trip to the mainland of Kuwait aimed at observing planets and stars using the latest telescopes. It was directed by the general supervisor of museums at the Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center, Khaled Al-Jama’an.

During the trip, the astronomer Al-Jama’an provided information about astronomy, while the youth and children participating in it observed the moon from one of the best astronomical sites on the mainland of Kuwait using the latest professional telescope, reports a local Arabic daily.

The members of the trip also enjoyed monitoring many planets, including Mars, Saturn and Jupiter, using the most modern telescope in the world, which performs the monitoring process by itself using the Internet, as well as locating locations, taking pictures of planets and stars, and processing images as well.

Al-Jama’an said during the trip that the planet Mars is in line with Earth these days and at its closest point this year at a distance of 82 million km, stressing that the short distance between them gives astronomers and those interested a greater opportunity to get to know this planet closely.

Speaking on the occasion, he touched on the history of astronomy in Kuwait, which dates back to 1938, noting the role of the late astronomer Dr. Saleh Al-Ujairi and his scientific center, which is the first entity specialized in astronomy and space sciences.

Al-Jama’an provided details about the moon and other planets, their movement and location, light years, the latest scientific developments and future aspirations about astronomy and planets.

In turn, the organizer of internal and external tourist trips, Abdullah Al-Sudan, said that this type of trip is popular with citizens, residents and visitors seeking entertainment or observing the astronomical phenomena that exist during this period.

For her part, Nouf Al-Shorouki, a participant in the trip from the Kingdom of Bahrain, expressed her happiness with this “distinguished” experience provided by the State of Kuwait.

She confirmed her desire to repeat the experience, as she “acquired a lot of information,” especially since she is interested in astronomy and observing planets and stars.

Rawan Al-Banna, a participant from the Kingdom of Bahrain, described this trip as “imaginary”, praising the progress witnessed by the State of Kuwait in the field of astronomy.