The General Authority for Youth will be organizing more than 100 recreational activities, courses, and workshops for young people in seven youth centers in the six governorates. The activities will start on 3 July and will be held in the youth centres of Al-Qusour, Jaber Al-Ahmad City, Daiya, Qadisiya, Shamiya and Ardiya, in addition to the Qadisiyah Craft Center. The Authority’s Acting Director General, Meshal Al-Subaie, stated that the project aims to develop the skills of young people in various fields. One of the most prominent activities will be the “My Hobbies” project, which will provide young people with the opportunity to explore their interests and develop their skills in a variety of areas.

Al-Anbaa reported that the program of activities for young people aged 13 and above includes forums and specialized courses to develop young people’s hobbies, such as drawing, photography, cooking, reading, Arabic calligraphy, and many others. The program also features sports events and courses and workshops in three-dimensional printing, creating an electronic application, electrical installations, designing three-dimensional buildings, and others.

Moreover, the program of activities for children aged 6 to 12 years includes the summer club project, which is held in a number of youth centers. The project seeks to develop the skills of young people and develop them in a number of areas they love. It also provides them with the values of the authentic community and preserves their identity.