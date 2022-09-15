The Public Authority for Youth announced the launch of the training program “Digital Volunteers” beginning next Sunday, and will continue until September 29, with the aim of educating young people on the use of digital platforms in the field of volunteering, especially through social networking sites.

The authority said in a press statement to a local Arabic daily, that the program it organizes in partnership with the Kuwait Information Technology Association focuses on activating the humanitarian aspect, designing digital publications for dissemination on electronic platforms, and creating websites and digital applications in this humanitarian field.

The authority added that the program helps volunteers to send invitations to the public and motivate community members to participate in volunteer campaigns by publishing their activities on social media networks and receiving all inquiries through the use of digital tools.

The authority stated that the program also supports voluntary initiatives digitally, which enables volunteers to document their voluntary work and support them in creating digital fields of service for the community, and indicated that the program that will be held at the headquarters of the Kuwait Society for Information Technology is directed to Kuwaiti youth from 18 to 34 years old.

The interested Kuwaiti youth must register through the website www.youth.gov.kw