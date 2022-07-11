The Investigation Department in Hawally governorate are intensifying their efforts to arrest a young man who stabbed a citizen and his wife in the public street in Salmiya area yesterday evening, after he tried to harass the wife, where there was a verbal altercation between the accused and the citizen, after which the accused removed a sharp knife from his pocket and stabbed them, a leading Arabic daily reported.

A security source said the citizen and his wife were taken to hospital for treatment, and their condition was described as stable and not a cause for concern.

The source added that the detectives reached preliminary information about the identity of the accused, pointing out that the husband provided them with some information and data about the fugitive accused, and he is being pursued

Social media circulated the video of the incident, which was widely trending due to the atrocity and brutality of the attack