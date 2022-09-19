The Ministry of Information is heading to restart services on “Day of the Seas” (Yom Al-Bahar) after a hiatus of 3 consecutive years, by floating tenders for five investment sites, in a move aimed to revive the heritage place once again and creating a recreational environment and a social outlet for families.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that directives have been issued to provide services to the public and put in place a plan to redevelop the heritage village as soon as possible after its reopening last February.

The sources stated the village, when it is opened, lacked public services to the public, as well as differences between the ministry and the contractor responsible for its organization.

On the other hand, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi issued a decision granting judicial seizure power to 53 employees of the Ministry of Information.

The decision indicated that the task of the employees will be to prove and control violations of the laws.

The following sites will be made available for investment

— A shop selling traditional Kuwaiti sweets

— A traditional Kuwaiti food restaurant

— General Restaurant

— Tea and coffee shop

— Popular restaurant and café