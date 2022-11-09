As part of the government measures to support the Kuwaiti youth the Ministry of Information has informed the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development that it would allocate 20 shops and 15 booths at the Yom Al-Bahar market, to SMEs owners who obtained loans from the fund.

The sources told a local Arabic daily, that the ministry is currently working to restart services at the Yom Al-Bahar after a two-year hiatus as the ministry has floated five tenders to exploit and operate five investment sites, in a move aimed at reviving the heritage place once again and creating a recreational environment and a social outlet for families.

The sources pointed out the ministry has not yet specified the rents for the shops but it is likely that the rents will be nominal for up to a year, in an effort to support the SMEs.

The sources stated the “Project Fund” officials will determine the appropriate mechanism for receiving applications who wish to enter the competition and will be distributed to SMEs owners operating in more than one sector, noting that applications must be submitted through the Fund platform.