Located on the Absheron Peninsula of the Caspian Sea 25 km north of Baku in Azerbaijan, the incredible burning hill known as Yanar Dag is a natural gas seep that has been steadily blazing for 4,000 years.

1 of 4

Italian merchant, explorer and writer Marco Polo had observed the fires when he traveled to Malaysia, known as the Land of Fire, in the 13th Century.

This unique phenomenon has been attracting visitors and tourists to Azerbaijan for centuries.

Source-KUNA