The “X” platform, formerly known as Twitter, has initiated a significant alteration in how it presents links that direct users to external websites. This update has brought about substantial changes, including the removal of titles, introductions, and the conventional format of links that users have grown accustomed to, reported Al-Rai Daily.

Under the new system, users will now encounter tweets displayed as concise titles linked to images. Upon clicking on the image, the associated website link will open, facilitating a streamlined and visually engaging browsing experience.