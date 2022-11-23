The members of the Writer’s Forum Kuwait gathered for a monthly meeting, on 4 Nov, at the residence of Gujarati and Hindi poetess Ms. Kalpana Shah.

The General Secretary Ms. Nazneen Ali commenced the event, followed by the president of the forum Mrs. Maimuna Chougle welcoming all the members.

They highlighted the stable progress of the Forum and congratulated all the members who dedicated their time and effort to the organization.

Shakeel Jamshedpuri and Aamir Diwan were applauded for their contribution to the Forum, as they stand like supportive pillars.

The first session of the meeting spoke about the combination of expertise and learning. While veteran Urdu Critic Mrs Maimuna Ali Chougle presented her article on Najma

Mansoor, then novice writer Ameeruddin Ameer spoke about his journey as a story writer.

The second session featured recitation of multilingual poems on different subjects, highlighting different aspects of life, featuring various emotions and depicting multiple situations.

Ms. Nazneen Ali, Ms.Sabiha Bilgrami, Syed Qadar Muzammil, Shabih Ahmed, Yaseen Dawre, Kamal Ansari and Saeed Nazar Kadpawi expressed themselves through Urdu couplets and poetry.

Ms. Kavita Sarvesh, Ms. Kalpana Shah and Aamir Diwan chose Hindi as a medium of their expression. Ms. Pallavi Nitin recited her Marathi poem and member Parminder Kaur’s English poetry was presented by Ms. Sabiha Bilgrami.

Relationships, human life, philosophy, feelings of an expatriate, love, despair and much more was spoken by the poets in various languages.

In conclusion, Aamir Diwan expressed his happiness on the activities of the forum and the individual achievements of the members.