German authorities announced that they had ordered nearly 20,000 people from the Central Frankfurt district to leave their homes temporarily after the discovery of a 500-kilogram bomb, remnant of World War II.

Fire brigades in Frankfurt said the American bomb was found Monday morning in a building workshop in the Bockenheim neighborhood, which includes in particular a university campus, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP sources.

The sources explained the neighborhood’s residents were asked to evacuate before Wednesday morning, when the bomb would be dismantled.

Despite the passage of 77 years since the end of the Second World War, the German cities remain still littered with unexploded bombs that are constantly discovered during excavations of construction works.