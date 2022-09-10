Indian Doctors Forum to host Dr Naresh Trehan

Eminent Indian cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr Naresh Trehan, founder chairman of sprawling Medanta–The Medicity, one of the top-most multi-specialty medical institutes in India, will be visiting Kuwait from Sept 11-13 on invitation by Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) to be the keynote speaker for their Oration programme – Titled Cardiac Surgery 2022 – a Travel Through Time.

During his visit Dr Trehan will speak at the Specialised Chest Hospital on Surgical Management of Heart Failure – assisted devices and management of complications.

He will also speak at the Faculty of Medicine on New Frontiers in Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery.

Having performed more than 50,000 open heart surgeries, he has created a niche in this field. The super-surgeon has a global repute of over 41 years of rich professional experience. Dr Trehan also has countless achievements credited to his name as well.

Dr. Trehan, who graduated from King George Medical College, Lucknow, India moved to the US in 1969 to further his studies at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and went on to practice at New York University Medical Center Manhattan USA from 1971 to 1988. He returned to India and started Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre, before founding Medanta – The Medicity, in 2009.

As one of the most influential persons in the world of healthcare, Dr. Trehan has vast contributions in the field as well as in business, including his most recent role in curbing the Covid19 pandemic as a member of the Covid19 Task Force set up by the Supreme Court of India. He also spearheaded the launch of the Medanta Institute of Research and Advocacy for Clean Air and Health (MIRACAH) that advocates to train staff to fight against pollution, inform patients about keeping the air clean, as well as conduct community-based research on air pollution and health.

He is the recipient of various Indian and international awards, including India’s prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award and the Dr. B.C. Roy Award. He has served as personal surgeon to Presidents of India since 1991,