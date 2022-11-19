In an extraordinary monologue at a news conference in Doha, Infantino spoke for nearly an hour and made a passionate defence for Qatar and the tournament.

The event has been overshadowed by issues in Qatar including deaths of migrant workers and treatment of LGBT people.

Switzerland-born Infantino said that European nations should apologise for acts committed in their own histories, rather than focusing on migrant workers issues in Qatar.

In February 2021, the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died in Qatar since it won its World Cup bid. The number is based on figures provided by the country’s embassies in Qatar.

The government said its accident records showed there were 37 deaths among labourers at World Cup stadium construction sites between 2014 and 2020, only three of which were “work-related”.

Infantino also said Fifa’s Qatar 2022 legacy fund will go into education, signing an agreement that will help 25 million children and women in India.