The Public Authority for Housing Welfare organized a technical workshop within the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries under the title ‘Uses of Renewable Energy Systems in Housing Projects’, in the presence of representatives from the GCC countries and its General Secretariat, and representatives of state agencies, and in the presence of many Gulf stakeholders virtually.

The Deputy Director General for Planning and Design Affairs, Eng. Nasser Khreibet explained the role of renewable energy and the achievement of sustainability principles in housing projects, reports a local Arabic daily.