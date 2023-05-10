Within the framework of judicial cooperation, the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies, Tuesday, organized a workshop under the title “Judicial Treatments for Emerging Cases” in cooperation with the US Department of Justice and with the participation of three American judges.

During the event Director of the Kuwait Institute for Judicial Studies honored the Acting Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy James Holtsnider.

In a speech on this occasion, the Director of the Institute, Hani Al-Hamdan, said that the workshop aims to exchange experiences and opinions in order to reach an advanced system for judicial training and keep pace with modernization and renewal.

Al-Hamdan explained that the workshop includes — the American legal traditions, the power of judicial reviews, the rules of evidence in the digital world, the independence of the judiciary, and the principles of punishment.

He added that the workshop comes within the framework of the institute’s keenness to cooperate in the field of judicial training and qualification, which has become not dependent on the theoretical side only, but is mainly based on the practical side concerned with preparing the trainee on how to obtain information and motivating him to follow developments and developments.