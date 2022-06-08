The undersecretary of the Ministry of Works, Eng. Walid Al-Ghanim has issued a decision to form a working group to supervise the implementation of the Kuwaitization program in the ministry’s project contracts.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that this team is concerned with following up the implementation of the regulations on contracts subject to the Kuwaitization decision, and developing a comprehensive plan for the implementation of the program, to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the procedures of the program through contracts.

The team is also concerned with recommending to the concerned authorities the imposition of the penalties stipulated in the contract concluded with the contractor in the event of breach of his obligations stipulated in the contracts related to hiring Kuwaiti labor.

The team is also specialized in preparing short and long-term plans that show job opportunities for Kuwaitis in contracts and presenting its proposals in this regard, in addition to interpreting the provisions of the regulations to the concerned authorities, and defining and preparing the executive procedures for implementing the provisions of the regulations and submitting them for approval by the competent authority.