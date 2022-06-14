A working group to deal with the effects of the Mubarakiya fire will hold its fourth meeting Wednesday, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Finance Abdel Wahab Al-Rasheed, during which the latest developments related to the reconstruction of the Mubarakiya commercial area will be discussed.

A local Arabic daily has learned, from an informed Finance Ministry source that those attending the meeting will review the Municipality statement about the final inventory of the establishments affected by the Mubarakiya fire and plan for the area, in addition to discussing the opinion of experts and their vision on the redevelopment of the market.

The source added the meeting will also discuss the approval of the team responsible for overseeing the development of Mubarakiya and the selection of the participating parties.