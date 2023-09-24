The Central Operations of the General Fire Force received a report on Sunday afternoon, reporting that a worker had fallen in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area. The incident occurred at an elevator house, where the worker reportedly fell from the first floor to the basement, reported Al-Rai Daily.

Upon receiving the report, the Shuwaikh Industrial Fire Department and Search and Rescue teams quickly headed to the site of the accident. Upon arrival at the scene, the team discovered that the worker had fallen in the elevator house and required immediate medical attention.

The rescue teams acted swiftly and professionally to rescue the worker. They were able to safely remove the injured person and deliver them to the medical emergency for further treatment. However, the extent of the worker’s injuries remains unknown.