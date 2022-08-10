The Minister of Public Works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ali Al-Mousa announced the Ministry of Finance has given the nod for the Public Authority for Roads and Maritime Transport to carry out the required works on the Derwazat Al-Abdul Razzaq Tunnel intersection in Kuwait City.

Al-Mousa explained to KUNA that the works include examination, tests, concrete works on the tunnel, removal, renovation and maintenance of all insulation layers, joints and changing the platforms, reports a local Arabic daily.

He added that the work implementation period is 90 days after obtaining the approval of the Audit Bureau and the Central Agency for Public Tenders, noting that the Roads Authority will issue its instructions to immediately start the works after receiving approvals from the regulatory authorities, in order to speed up the opening of the road above the tunnel for traffic movement.