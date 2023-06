The Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Osama Al-Sultan , issued a circular stating that work will be suspended in all the ministry’s departments and affiliated offices, starting Tuesday, 27 June until Sunday, 2 July.

The suspension will be aligned with the Arafat holiday, while Eid Al-Adha official holidays begin on 28-30 June. Sunday, 2 July, will be a day of rest and official working hours will resume on Monday, 3rd of July.