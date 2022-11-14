The project engineer for the development and maintenance of Derwaza Al-Abd Al-Razzaq in the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport, Eng. Khaleda Al-Salem announced 55% of the work on the project has been completed.

She told a local Arabic daily the authority’s role also includes treating the existing waste as well as developing an advanced traffic signal system, pointing out that the works under the tunnel will be undertaken by the Kuwait Municipality within the Mubarakiya market development project.

She stressed that the authority pays great attention to the project due to the importance of its historical location and that it is committed to completing it by the beginning of next January at the end of the 90-day period of the work that started on October 5 last.