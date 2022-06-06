A reliable source in the Municipality told a local Arabic daily that the Minister of Finance, head of the work team to address the effects of the Mubarakiya market fire, officially commissioned the Municipality on May 12 to rebuild the fire-destroyed part of the Mubarakiya area, and therefore, a study is being conducted to replace all the wooden awnings of the municipality in the area with fire-resistant shades after getting approval from the Directorate-General of Fire Department.

It is noteworthy to mention that the DGFD Chief, Lieutenant-General Khaled Al-Makrad, has sent a letter to the Municipality, citing the General Fire Law No. 13 of 2020 and the competence of the DGFD to provide security and protect individuals and public and private property from the dangers of fires and disasters.