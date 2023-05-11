The Tripartite Joint Committee of Residency Affairs Investigation Department in cooperation with the concerned state authorities, have arrested three expatriates who had transformed the women’s parlor into a makeshift medical clinic in violation of commercial laws.

The Al-Anba daily said the parlor has been administratively closed and the three persons have been referred to the concerned authority.

Meanwhile, the daily said the committee members have also arrested 56 of the residence and labor laws during a security campaign against unlicensed commercial activities in Khaitan.