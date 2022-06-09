The Public Relations Department of the Kuwait Municipality said women’s supervisory team affiliated to the Audit and Follow-up Department of Municipal Services in the Farwaniya Governorate carried out a field tour of women’s health salons and institutes in the Al-Raqi area in order to ensure compliance with the application of health requirements and regulations in force in the municipality.

In this context, the Director of the Audit and Follow-up Department of Municipal Services in the Governorate Municipality Branch, Dr. Nasser Al-Rashidi, confirmed the keenness of the supervisory team to ensure the commitment of salons and health institutes to all health requirements and controls in force in the municipality.

And he indicated that the tour that was supervised and implemented by the women’s supervisory team on women’s health salons and institutes in Al-Raqi area resulted in issuing 10 citations and 9 warnings and necessary measures were taken in this regard. He stressed such inspection tours will continue and legal measures will be taken against violators.

Al-Rashidi called on owners of women’s health salons and institutes to abide by the health requirements to avoid violations and fines, in addition to warning employees to ensure that the advertisement license is valid and is placed in a prominent place.