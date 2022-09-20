The President of the Kuwaiti Federation of Women’s Associations, Sheikha Fadia Saad Al-Abdullah, affirmed Kuwait’s keenness to protect the rights of the child and to abide by international treaties and conventions, an Arab daily reported. One of the conventions is the International Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of the Child, which is aimed at working for children’s protection and renewing support for all efforts and endeavors made by states, governmental and non-governmental organizations to build a better world for children.

Sheikha Fadia pointed out in a press statement that Alaa Al-Khayyab and Jamila Juma, two representatives of the Union, recently participated in the work of the advanced regional training course on international protection mechanisms for children’s rights, “The Working Mechanism of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child”, on the sidelines of the 91st session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child.

In her statement, she pointed out that the session that was conducted by the Geneva Institute for Human Rights at the headquarters of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva recently, in the presence of the Chairperson of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child Otani Makako and the Committee’s experts, Ambassador Jihad Madi from Egypt and Dr. Hind Al-Idrisi from Morocco, discussed Kuwait’s periodic report on children’s rights.