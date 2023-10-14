The Women’s Cultural and Social Society organized a condolence rally with Palestinian male and female teachers working in Kuwaiti schools who lost their relatives and families in the unjust Zionist bombing of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait, Rami Tahboub, member of the Kuwaiti Progressive Movement, Ahmed Al-Din, and a large group of citizens and residents participated in the protest, which was held Thursday evening at the association’s headquarters in Khaldiya, reports Al-Rai daily.

Ambassador Tahboub praised the role of the Women’s Cultural Association, the Kuwaiti Committee for Jerusalem, and the Teachers’ Association in organizing the protest.

He said: “This is the greatest expression and evidence that male and female teachers are not alone, but have been embraced by their large family in Kuwait.

“All thanks go to the sisterly State of Kuwait, His Highness the Amir and His Highness the faithful Crown Prince, and every Kuwaiti. We promise to be your support in every situation.”

Regarding the aid provided by Kuwait to the Palestinian people, Tahboub stressed that “Kuwait provided everything it could, and is still providing more than it can, as the presence of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society and its crews is sufficient, and the speed of their entry into the Gaza Strip astonished everyone.”

He added: “I also participated in launching the urgent relief campaign organized by the Ministry of Affairs in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a short while ago I received information that the value of donations amounted to more than 2 million dinars, and this indicates the authenticity and belonging of this great people to their nation, their Arabism, and the extent of their attachment to the Palestinian people, their cause and their sanctities.”