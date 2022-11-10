The Jahra Police Station detectives were assigned to investigate a case of fraud and forgery filed by a 49-year-old woman who claimed that she was tricked into believing she won a free ticket for Umrah.

According to a local daily, the Gulf resident said in her testimonies that she received a call from a company guaranteeing that she had won a draw for a free ticket for Umrah. However, when trying to claim her ticket from the company’s headquarters in Sharq, she was asked to sign for receiving the ticket, but was later surprised by financial claims after finding out that she had unknowingly signed a trust receipt.

The woman confirmed in her testimonies that what she signed was a membership and discounts application form, and that she was requested to do so, but was never informed that the form was a trust receipt.