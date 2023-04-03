A South Korean woman spent £11,000, about $13,500, to obtain a driver’s license over several years, and after more than 900 failed attempts she finally succeeded.

Mrs. Cha Sa-sun obtained her driver’s license after 959 failed attempts, and Sun had tried for the first time in April 2005, in the first theoretical test, but she did not succeed, and despite failing hundreds of times, she did not despair and continued to retake the test until she finally succeeded.

Reports indicated that she underwent the exam daily throughout the working week over three years, then the step was reduced to only twice a week until she passed the theoretical exam for the 860th time.

Once she passed this test, she moved to the practical test, which also posed a challenge for her, as she took the test dozens of times, bringing the total number of driving tests to 959 between the written and practical tests.

The cost of the failed exams was £11,000, and despite these expenses, she did not give up as she wanted to get her driver’s license to complete her vegetable-selling business.