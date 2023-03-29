Women Mentor Forum (WMF), a social forum that aims to empower women in the private sector and enable them to reach leadership roles, organized a leadership program for women under the banner of ‘Leadership Reimagined’ on 19 and 20 March at the Waldorf Astoria Kuwait.

The leadership program, which was designed to give working women the tools needed to develop her essential leadership attitudes and behaviors, was conducted over four sessions using three learning and development methods: talks with leaders to gain awareness on leadership attitudes; group exercises to develop leadership behaviors; and networking sessions amongst the participants to exchange experiences.

The Program focused on four groups of leadership attitudes: Confidence and Courage; Ambition, Commitment and Perseverance; Flexibility and Resilience; and, Work and Life Harmony. As to the leadership behaviors the focus was on: Communication and Listening and Empathy; Creativity and Collaboration; and on Critical Thinking and Self Learning. The transformative behavioral exercises were led by Dr. Arezou Harraf who is a certified trainer, consultant and researcher in leadership, training and development.

The female leaders that were invited to participate in the program had the important role of transferring their career experiences as leaders. Each leader led a talk through which she shared experiences and incidents that revealed essential leadership attitudes to the participants.The leaders that participated in the talks were: Balsam Al-Ayoub; Dr. Anwar Al-Ebrahim; Engineer Sara Akbar, and Shaikha Al-Sabah

WMF, established in 2016 by Besma Al-Qassar, aims to achieve its vision through women-focused forums, programs and networking opportunities. Since its establishment, WMF has delivered several public forums, workshops and mentoring programs. WMF is now aiming to introduce a comprehensive and certified leadership program for women working in the private sector across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.