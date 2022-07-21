Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on Thursday announced that it will launch two new routes from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait and the Maldives from October

Fares will start from Dh 99 for Kuwait and Dh 319 for the Maldives. From October, Wizz Air will offer flights four times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from Abu Dhabi to Male, the main international airport in the Maldives.

Flights to Kuwait, located in the North-Western corner of the Persian Gulf, will operate daily from Abu Dhabi.

The flights will be operated on an Airbus A321neo aircraft, which offers the lowest environmental footprint.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from either the airline’s mobile app or on wizzair.com.

Passengers can also book tickets with WIZZ Flex, allowing them to cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

