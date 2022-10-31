Mansour Al-Kheziem, General Manager of National Aviation Services Kuwait announced the launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare, national airline of the United Arab Emirates in Kuwait yesterday. The inaugural flight departed from Kuwait International Airport to Abu Dhabi International Airport on 30th October.

Mansour Al Hashemi, Director of Operations – Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Adrian Cramer, Director of Operations for Wizz Air, Mubarak Al-Refai, Director of Passenger Services at National Aviation Services, and other managers from NAS operations attended the inauguration.

The travelers can purchase Wizz Air tickets from any travel and tourism office in Kuwait and even from the airline’s website www.wizzair.com or the mobile application.

Kuwait is Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s fifth key destination in the Gulf region. The new route will strengthen connectivity within the GCC by providing an alternative low travel fare option for passengers between the two Gulf countries.

This falls in line with the national airline’s ambitions to provide tourists and residents with hassle-free, affordable travel in the UAE and throughout the region.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi stated that Wizz Air reaffirms its commitment to supporting the UAE’s travel and tourism sector by contributing in connecting Abu Dhabi with many tourist destinations regionally and globally.

By adding Kuwait to their network, in turn enhances the connectivity between countries across the GCC, giving travelers opportunities to explore the Arabian culture in the Middle East.

Awaiting to welcome passengers aboard, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi also provides efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

Al Kheziem added that Wizz Air will be operating seven weekly flights on the Kuwait–Abu Dhabi route. This is a great demonstration of the confidence international airlines have in Kuwait, from a political and a health standpoint especially following the Covid-19 pandemic.

There has been a noticeable increase in the number of travelers from the Gulf countries, and in the coming months, Wizz Air aims to increase its flights to cater to this growing demand.

Kamal Kabsha, Director of NAS Travel and Tourism further explained that the NAS Travel and Tourism office at Kuwait International Airport is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to meet all the requirements of travel offices as well as Wizz Air customers.

He also highlighted that NAS Travel and Tourism will be launching a new online booking platform, BabSafar.com next month. BabSafar.com offers travelers a single platform to book all their travel requirements including tickets, hotels, transportation, and insurance at competitive prices.