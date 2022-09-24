The Government Communications Center announced the “Winter Wonderland Kuwait” project, which will be opened at the Shaab Park site at the beginning of the 2022 winter season, after signing an agreement between the Tourism Enterprises Company and an international company specialized in the entertainment industry.

The center said on its Twitter account the project came under the guidance and follow-up of the Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and implemented by the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Abdul Wahhab Al-Rasheed and his team in order to complete recreational projects for the benefit of citizens.