In a recent press conference, Mr. Al-Dosari, the spokesperson for the Winter Wonderland, announced the astounding success of its first season. With over 600,000 visitors in less than four months, the Winter Wonderland has marked a groundbreaking achievement, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

Al-Dosari expressed his excitement about the upcoming season, promising a fresh look with all facilities meticulously developed by the country’s national talents. The Winter Wonderland project is set to continue for the next three years, aiming for an operational capacity that can host over 3 million visitors annually, an impressive 70 percent increase from the previous season.

One of the highlights of the Winter Wonderland’s development is a collaboration with the Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center, allowing the creation of special gateways connecting the two facilities. This partnership will offer visitors a diverse mix of entertainment and cultural experiences, complemented by efficient smart entry gates and an expedited track for games and activities, which will be expanded to include 80 different offerings.

The upcoming season will feature daily entertainment and exhibition shows, showcasing the contributions of over 200 operational and commercial opportunities. What’s more, the facility’s management will be entrusted to national talents, with over 200 individuals receiving training and empowerment to contribute to this significant project.