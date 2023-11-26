Al-Ajiri Scientific Center said today that the winter solstice will be next December 22, which marks the longest day and night during the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

The center stated the same month will witness a group of astronomical events, including meteor showers (the Geminid), which are considered one of the brightest meteors and may reach 120 meteors per hour and can be seen with the naked eye in the middle of the month if conditions are appropriate, with their concentration intensifying on the Dec 14 and 15.

The center reported that on the fourth day of the month, the planet Mercury will be at its farthest distance from the sun and can be seen from the sky in the evening, while the crescent will appear on the 12th day to become a full moon on the 27th of the month.