A local organization distributed winter clothing to street cleaners in several areas in the country with the aim of protecting the workers from the cold season, an Arab daily reported. The director of the Trahum Association, Abdul Hameed Al-Dosari, explained that the winter bag distributed to the workers contained jackets, shawls, and gloves that would help keep them warm while working in open places.

Al-Dosari stated that the campaign is a gesture to help underserved people in Kuwait, based on the principles of the Islamic law, while stressing the need to continue these campaigns, especially with the service group. Furthermore, he thanked the donors for supporting the cause.