The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Media of the Ministry of Interior stated that personnel from the residence investigation department acting on a tip-off raided an apartment in Al-Ahmadi and arrested six person and seized from them 1,100 bottles containing suspected intoxicants, equipment, tools for manufacturing alcohol and raw materials, reports Al-Rai daily.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait