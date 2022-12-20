Twitter users supported Elon Musk’s stepping down from the presidency of the network, according to the results of the poll, which the billionaire pledged when it was launched to abide by its outcome, weeks after he assumed the highest position in the giant group.

With the poll ending at 11.20 GMT, the results showed that nearly ten million of the more than 17 million respondents answered “yes” to the poll question posed by Musk, “Should I step down from the presidency of Twitter?”

Musk, who also heads the companies SpaceX and Tesla, did not immediately comment on these results, although he said shortly after the poll was launched that he would abide by the result.

Musk has raised controversy several times since he assumed the presidency of Twitter on October 27, including dismissing many workers on the platform, returning some far-right accounts, and blocking journalists’ accounts, reports a local Arabic daily.

In side discussions with his followers, Musk indicated that he had not prepared any plan for his succession. “Nobody wants to take the job that keeps Twitter alive,” he wrote. I have no successor.”

A researcher at the American University of MIT, Lex Friedman, made an “entertaining proposal”, in which he expressed his willingness to manage the platform for a short period without any salary.

Musk responded to him, saying that (Twitter) is “rapidly heading towards bankruptcy.” And he added in his response to the aforementioned suggestion, “You must love pain very much. Good tip: You should invest your savings in Twitter, which has been on the verge of bankruptcy since May. Do you still want to take this job?”

The billionaire published this survey shortly after he apparently admitted that he had made a mistake by preventing Twitter users from promoting their accounts on competing social platforms, according to AFP.

He tweeted, “There will be a vote on major changes to the rules of use. I apologize, it will not happen again. The sudden change in rules was the latest in a series of controversial changes Musk has introduced since taking over Twitter in October, a development that has prompted an increasing number of users to encourage their followers to view their posts on other sites.

And “Twitter” announced that it “will no longer allow free promotion to specific social platforms.”

Jack Dorsey, one of the founders of “Twitter”, questioned the feasibility of the new policy, as he posted a tweet that included one word, “Why?”

After prominent accounts were suspended under the new policy, including the account of technology investor Paul Graham, Musk tweeted, explaining that the aim of the new policy would be limited to “suspending accounts when their first goal is to promote competitors.”