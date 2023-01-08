After the shocking confessions made by Prince Harry in his book “Spear”, which deals with the most accurate and private details of his life, the British prince may be denied a residence visa in the United States, and may even be prevented from entering the country, after the details he provided about his drug use.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, admitted to using cocaine, smoking marijuana, and taking hallucinogenic drugs in his memoirs, parts of which were spread, and it is scheduled to be on the market within two days.

Applicants may be denied a visa to enter the United States because of their history with illegal substances (drugs), but the US authorities have made it clear that “entry visas to the country are granted on a case-by-case basis.”

It is not clear whether Harry, who moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, detailed his drug use on the visa application, so immigration experts have warned that if he “lies” about his past, his visa could be revoked.

In his autobiography, Spear, Harry revealed that he did cocaine for the first time on a weekend, when he was seventeen. He also admitted to taking a hallucinogenic drug during a celebrity-filled event in California, as well as smoking weed after his first date with Markle.

The British Sunday Times reported that most applicants with a history of drug abuse will be denied US visas, but immigration decisions are made on a “case by case” basis.

According to US immigration laws, an individual’s current or past status regarding drug use or criminal activities may make an applicant ineligible for a visa.

It is not clear what type of American visa Harry holds, but analysts expect that he “either holds a marriage visa – sponsored by his American wife – or the O-1 visa that is granted to people with “extraordinary ability”, which is often granted to celebrities, and which must be renewed after 3 years. .

Because the Sussexes moved to California in 2020, this means that Harry’s visa could expire this year, so his renewal application could be affected by his newly admitted drug history.

However, immigration experts note that “Prince Harry should have been denied residency in the United States if he had failed to disclose drug use during the application process.”

In this regard, Professor Alberto Benitez, Director of the Department of Immigration at George Washington University, said, “If Harry was honest in his answers when submitting the application, he should have been denied a visa (visa), but if he did not mention the details of his drug use, he would have harmed himself because he lied in an official US government document.

Benitez told the British newspaper, The Telegraph, that honesty would be in the interest of the duke, noting that he may have received special treatment from immigration officials because of his royal status.