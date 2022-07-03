The Director-General of the General Administration of Customs, Suleiman Al-Fahad, said that electronic disclosure is one of the supporting pillars to facilitate travelers’ procedures and is activated automatically in accordance with Law No. “106” of 2013, regarding money laundering and terrorist financing and its executive regulations, which is available electronically with ease and convenience for travelers, so that disclosure is accomplished electronically and without the need for paper transactions and in advance before arrival in order to shorten the time and enhance security measures, stressing that the incorrect declaration will lead to legal action by the customs authorities.

He added that the administration has developed all instructions in all electronic channels as well as field sites through indicative panels to facilitate compliance and commitment from all travelers, calling on all travelers to and from Kuwait to adhere to and abide by the customs procedures in place to ensure smooth crossing of the customs line and enjoy a safe travel trip.

He added that every person entering or leaving the country through the various ports of Kuwait must disclose to the customs authorities what he has in his possession in terms of currencies or negotiable financial instruments whose value exceeds 3,000 dinars or its equivalent in any foreign currency.