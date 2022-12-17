World Health Organization (WHO) office in Kuwait hosted a multi-stakeholder strategic dialogue on achieving health and wellbeing of all under the theme of ‘Health for All; a whole of society approach to enhancing health ecosystems’, on 14 December.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Assad Hafeez, WHO Representative to the State of Kuwait said “WHOs thirteenth general program of work (GPW13) prioritizes health and wellbeing. Here in Kuwait, we are working with the Ministry of Health and all of society, to ensure that SDG3 on good health and wellbeing are a reality for all.”

Valuing the role the Government plays in supporting WHO global activities, Dr. Hafeez added, “The State of Kuwait has a longstanding humanitarian culture that continues to promote health for all both at home and abroad. Through WHOs collaboration with Kuwait Fund, we are bridging critical health system gaps and supporting primary health care (PHC) facilities in low-income countries around the world.”

Achieving the targets of GPW13, to ensure health and wellbeing for all, requires that all aspects of society get involved in building the health ecosystem. WHO has a longstanding, multifaceted collaboration with Kuwait aimed at improving health outcomes both domestically and globally. In Kuwait, the Ministry of Health leads this domestic ecosystem by defining health and wellbeing targets in line with Kuwait’s national development plan, as well as regional and global health targets.

Ensuring that this ecosystem can achieve Kuwait’s health targets, requires establishing the right multisectoral mechanisms and policies that will enable whole of society involvement and coordination. Outside Kuwait, WHO works with Kuwait Fund to bolster health ecosystems by providing critical support to countries to plug systems gaps and save lives. These combined efforts reflect Kuwait’s commitment to health and improving the state of the world.

The ‘Health for All’ multi-stakeholder dialogue is an opportunity to reflect on the positive impact of the WHO-Kuwait collaboration, as well as opportunities for the future. The event convened Government and industry leaders, as well as country representatives, to share good practices, and build further support for health as a national, regional, and global priority.

It is noteworthy to mention that WHO Kuwait is currently leading an extensive role in supporting Kuwait to reach all health-related SDGs targets. The Kuwait Ministry of Health is working with WHO Country Office in a whole-of-society effort to bolster the health ecosystem and promote health for all and by all.