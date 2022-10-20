The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that COVID-19 remains an international emergency. The WHO’s emergency committee first made the declaration for COVID-19 on 30 January 2020, nearly three years ago. The move accelerated research, funding and international public health measures to contain the disease and the UN-agency has confirmed in recent months that while cases are sporadically decreasing across the globe, countries still need to remain vigilant and push to get their most vulnerable populations vaccinated.

The committee stressed that even though the number of weekly deaths is the lowest since the outset of the pandemic they still remain relatively high compared to other viruses.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the emergency committee maintained to remain on the lookout for the unforeseen nature of the pandemic because even as the public perceives it to be over in some parts of the world, it remains a public health concern that continues to affect the population’s health.