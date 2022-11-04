General Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus hailed Thursday Kuwait’s support to the organization, and the tangible improvements it scored in relation to its health system.

This came in Ghebreyesus’ meeting with Kuwait’s permanent representative to the United Nations Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva. He described Kuwait as unique in the region due to the constructive and objective support it provides to the organization. On his part, Ambassador Al-Hayen mentioned to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), that he had conveyed Kuwait’s political leadership appreciation of WHO’s efforts, and affirmed the country’s keenness on bolstering ties with the organization, to continue combating the spread of diseases. – KUNA