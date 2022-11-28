WHO Kuwait and the Ministry of Health collaborated with local, regional, and international stakeholders to host the ‘Health Leadership for Positive Change’ Program on 28 November.

The Health Leadership for Positive Change is an intensive 4-day programme that will run from 28 November to 1 December.

The Ministry of Health in partnership with the Gulf Health Council, as well as the World Health Organization Kuwait in collaboration with the UN System Staff College and Johns Hopkins University organized the second leadership training programme with the title “Health Leadership for Positive Change”.

Dr. Rihab Al Wotayan, Director of International Health Relations at the Ministry of Health stated that it is critical for any organization to identify and cultivate leaders from within, which is why the MOH has been very keen in making the ‘Health Leadership for positive change’ a staple of the workshops offered to MOH staff. This workshop combines different sectors, professions from different levels of seniority all under one roof, allowing the participants to see, hear and discuss different point of views.

She added, this training workshop ensures a valuable experience for all of those involved and most importantly, ensuring that the main stakeholders, the citizens and residents of Kuwait continue to have access to quality health facilities.

Followed by, Dr. Assad Hafeez, WHO Representative for Kuwait stating that they hope to provide sustained delivery of this course across cohorts of senior level officials as key competencies for leadership in public health are essential.

Experts from across the disciplinary board have gathered to deliver the tools and best practices that have impactful public health results.

This programme enabled participants to strengthen their leadership capacities in the categories of thinking, communication, community partnership and stakeholder engagement, policy development and program planning for impactful development and implementation of the national public health agenda.

Day 1 focused on the global goals and health within the sustainable development agenda. On day 2 the focus of the discussion is the challenges in the prevailing mindset of health and reflections from COVID19 learnings from the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

On day 3, the theme is building on systems thinking within the Public Health atmosphere and leading high impact teams to deliver excellent results.

The conclusion of the program will focus on the participants to apply the knowledge and skills of the previous days into simulation settings of real world public health scenarios.

With the coordination of the course being led by Dr. Rihab AlWotayan the Director of International Health Relations at the Ministry of Health.

The International Health Relations envisages a series of similar courses in coming years, with international collaboration, to develop a pool of world class well-groomed leaders within the health sector in Kuwait.