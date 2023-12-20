In a statement released on Wednesday, the White House confirmed that discussions concerning a potential humanitarian truce in Gaza and the release of hostages are currently underway and being treated with utmost seriousness, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The statement came in response to mounting concerns over the deteriorating situation in Gaza, where ongoing conflicts have resulted in a significant humanitarian crisis. The White House emphasized the need for swift action to address the pressing needs of the people in the region and expressed its commitment to finding a resolution.